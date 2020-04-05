Next Support Level for Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) is $44.55

Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) opened today below their pivot of $45.73 and have already reached the first level of support at $45.08. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $44.55 and $43.37 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.27 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $45.34, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

There is potential upside of 9.7% for shares of Coca-Cola Co/The based on a current price of $45.34 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.16 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $53.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.