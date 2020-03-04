Next Support Level for Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) is $43.14

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $43.95 today and has reached the first level of support at $43.57. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $43.14 and $42.33.

Potential upside of 13.8% exists for Coca-Cola Co/The, based on a current level of $43.69 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.73. Coca-Cola Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $53.55.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and a 52-week low of $36.27 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $43.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

