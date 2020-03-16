Next Support Level for Cisco Systems (CSCO) is $31.64

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $35.99 today and have reached the first support level of $34.30. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $31.64 and $27.29 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 47.0% for shares of Cisco Systems based on a current price of $33.08 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.38 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $49.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cisco Systems have traded between the current low of $32.96 and a high of $58.26 and are now at $33.08. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 2.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

