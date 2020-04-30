Next Support Level for Chevron Corp (CVX) is $91.17

Shares of Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) opened today below their pivot of $94.02 and have already reached the first level of support at $92.89. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $91.17 and $88.32 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Chevron Corp based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $140.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $83.27 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $109.27.

Over the past year, Chevron Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $127.00 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 1.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chevron Corp and will alert subscribers who have CVX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.