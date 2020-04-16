Next Support Level for Chevron Corp (CVX) is $79.64

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $81.45 today and has reached the first level of support at $81.07. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $79.64 and $77.83.

Chevron Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $127.00 and a 52-week low of $51.60 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $81.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

There is potential upside of 73.3% for shares of Chevron Corp based on a current price of $81.24 and an average consensus analyst price target of $140.81. Chevron Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $87.96 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $111.16.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chevron Corp and will alert subscribers who have CVX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.