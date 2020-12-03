Next Support Level for Chesapeake Energ (CHK) is $0.13

Shares of Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) opened today below their pivot of $0.15 and have already reached the first level of support at $0.14. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $0.13 and $0.11 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chesapeake Energ have traded between a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.57 and are now at $0.15, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.1%.

There is potential upside of 2,416.7% for shares of Chesapeake Energ based on a current price of $0.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $3.78. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.53 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $1.21.

