Next Support Level for Carnival Corp (CCL) is $12.02

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $12.53 today and have reached the first support level of $12.29. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $12.02 and $11.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $7.90 and a high of $56.04 and are now at $12.17, which is 54% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has potential upside of 528.1% based on a current price of $12.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $76.44. Carnival Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.74 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $40.30.

