Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) opened today below their pivot of $59.88 and have already reached the first level of support at $59.54. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $59.28 and $58.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $59.23, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) defies analysts with a current price ($59.23) 1.1% above its average consensus price target of $58.56. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.81 and further support at its 200-day MA of $55.13.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bristol-Myer Sqb and will alert subscribers who have BMY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.