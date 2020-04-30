Next Support Level for Biogen Inc (BIIB) is $295.81

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $299.93 today and has reached the first level of support at $296.77. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $295.81 and $291.69.

Over the past year, Biogen Inc has traded in a range of $215.78 to $350.24 and is now at $296.53, 37% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

There is potential upside of 19.6% for shares of Biogen Inc based on a current price of $296.53 and an average consensus analyst price target of $354.64. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $309.72, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $276.82.

