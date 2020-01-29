Next Support Level for Biogen Inc (BIIB) is $281.14

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $282.88 today and has reached the first level of support at $282.57. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $281.14 and $279.40 will be of interest.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has potential upside of 25.5% based on a current price of $282.63 and analysts' consensus price target of $354.64. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $293.01, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $251.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Biogen Inc have traded between a low of $215.78 and a high of $338.87 and are now at $282.63, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Biogen Inc and will alert subscribers who have BIIB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.