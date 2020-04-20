Next Support Level for Bank Of America (BAC) is $21.91

Shares of Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $23.00 today and have reached the first support level of $22.59. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $21.91 and $20.82 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 55.2% for shares of Bank Of America based on a current price of $22.42 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.80. Bank Of America shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.07 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $29.88.

Over the past year, Bank Of America has traded in a range of $17.95 to $35.72 and is now at $22.42, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

