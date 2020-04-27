Next Support Level for Apache Corp (APA) is $9.48

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $10.77 today and has reached the first level of support at $10.08. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $9.48 and $8.19 will be of interest.

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) has potential upside of 362.5% based on a current price of $9.93 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.92. Apache Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.00 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $21.52.

In the past 52 weeks, Apache Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.80 and a high of $37.40 and are now at $9.93, 161% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Apache Corp and will alert subscribers who have APA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.