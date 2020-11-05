Next Support Level for Apache Corp (APA) is $11.86

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $12.35 today and has reached the first level of support at $12.15. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $11.86 and $11.37 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between a low of $3.80 and a high of $33.77 and are now at $12.12, which is 219% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

There is potential upside of 278.9% for shares of Apache Corp based on a current price of $12.12 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.92. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.86, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $9.94.

