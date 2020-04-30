Next Support Level for Amgen Inc (AMGN) is $236.68

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $237.66 today and has reached the first level of support at $238.34. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $236.68 and $235.70 will be of interest.

Amgen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $239.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Based on a current price of $239.13, Amgen Inc is currently 17.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $196.70. Amgen Inc shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $212.90 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $212.17.

