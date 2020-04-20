Next Support Level for American Express (AXP) is $83.24

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $86.35 today and has reached the first level of support at $85.32. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $83.24 and $80.13.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of American Express based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $108.85. American Express shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $102.38 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $117.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Express have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $138.13 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 4.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Express. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Express in search of a potential trend change.