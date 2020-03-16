Next Support Level for Aes Corp (AES) is $11.49

Shares of Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) opened today below their pivot of $12.74 and have already reached the first level of support at $12.24. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $11.49 and $10.24 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Aes Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.70 and a high of $21.23 and are now at $13.00, 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) defies analysts with a current price ($13.00) 0.0% above its average consensus price target of $13.00. Aes Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.51 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $19.27.

