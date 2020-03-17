Next Resistance Level for Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) is $115.10

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened today above their pivot of $107.15 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $112.29. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $115.10 and $123.05 will be of interest.

Wal-Mart Stores share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.38 and a 52-week low of $96.53 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $113.61 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) defies analysts with a current price ($113.61) 12.5% above its average consensus price target of $99.36. Wal-Mart Stores shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $115.17 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $115.51.

