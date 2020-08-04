Next Resistance Level for United Parcel-B (UPS) is $99.72

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $96.48 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $99.20. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $99.72 and $102.96.

United Parcel-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.30 and a 52-week low of $82.00 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $99.38 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

United Parcel-B has overhead space with shares priced $99.38, or 19.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.76. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $111.37, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $98.01.

