Next Resistance Level for Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) is $47.85

Shares of Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) opened today above their pivot of $47.21 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $46.80. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $47.85 and $48.49 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Tjx Cos Inc has traded in a range of $32.72 to $64.95 and is now at $46.45, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) has potential upside of 97.7% based on a current price of $46.45 and analysts' consensus price target of $91.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.49 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.50.

