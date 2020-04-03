Next Resistance Level for Tiffany & Co (TIF) is $133.78

Shares of Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) opened today above their pivot of $133.53 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $133.55. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $133.78 and $134.03.

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) is currently priced 16.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $112.04. Tiffany & Co shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $133.92 and support at its 200-day MA of $108.72.

Tiffany & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.42 and a 52-week low of $78.60 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $133.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tiffany & Co and will alert subscribers who have TIF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.