Next Resistance Level for Stryker Corp (SYK) is $184.53

Shares of Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) opened today above their pivot of $181.50 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $183.22. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $184.53 and $187.56.

Over the past year, Stryker Corp has traded in a range of $124.54 to $226.30 and is now at $182.67, 47% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 1.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) is currently priced 1.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $179.59. Stryker Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $203.37 and support at the 50-day MA of $179.32.

