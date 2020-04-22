Next Resistance Level for State St Corp (STT) is $58.50

Shares of State St Corp (NYSE:STT) opened today above their pivot of $57.35 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $57.99. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $58.50 and $59.65.

State St Corp (NYSE:STT) has potential upside of 100.4% based on a current price of $58.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $116.24. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.53 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $64.62.

State St Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.89 and a 52-week low of $42.10 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $58.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 2.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for State St Corp and will alert subscribers who have STT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.