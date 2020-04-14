Next Resistance Level for Starbucks Corp (SBUX) is $73.69

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $72.63 today and have reached the first resistance level of $72.72. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $73.69 and $74.75.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) defies analysts with a current price ($73.76) 13.3% above its average consensus price target of $63.96. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.22 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $85.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Starbucks Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $73.76, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Starbucks Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBUX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.