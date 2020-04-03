Next Resistance Level for Stanley Black & (SWK) is $139.38

Shares of Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) opened today above their pivot of $136.40 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $138.54. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $139.38 and $142.36 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 34.6% for shares of Stanley Black & based on a current price of $136.56 and an average consensus analyst price target of $183.81. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $149.43 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $162.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between a low of $126.37 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $136.56, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stanley Black & and will alert subscribers who have SWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.