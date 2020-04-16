Next Resistance Level for Southwest Air (LUV) is $32.92

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) opened today above their pivot of $31.34 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $31.91. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $32.92 and $34.50.

Southwest Air has overhead space with shares priced $30.62, or 54.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $67.94. Southwest Air shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.90 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $51.51.

Southwest Air share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $29.15 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $30.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Southwest Air. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Southwest Air in search of a potential trend change.