Next Resistance Level for Southwest Air (LUV) is $31.72

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) opened today above their pivot of $30.48 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $31.45. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $31.72 and $32.96.

Over the past year, Southwest Air has traded in a range of $29.15 to $58.83 and is now at $31.13, 7% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

Potential upside of 118.2% exists for Southwest Air, based on a current level of $31.13 and analysts' average consensus price target of $67.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.30.

