Next Resistance Level for Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is $17.38

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $17.02 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $17.27. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $17.38 and $17.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Schlumberger Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.87 and a high of $44.37 and are now at $17.29, 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

There is potential upside of 364.2% for shares of Schlumberger Ltd based on a current price of $17.29 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.72 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.64.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schlumberger Ltd and will alert subscribers who have SLB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.