Next Resistance Level for Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is $15.04

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $14.22 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $14.67. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $15.04 and $15.86.

There is potential upside of 437.5% for shares of Schlumberger Ltd based on a current price of $14.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.99 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.66.

Over the past year, Schlumberger Ltd has traded in a range of $11.87 to $48.88 and is now at $14.93, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schlumberger Ltd on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.31. Since that call, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have fallen 61.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.