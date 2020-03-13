Next Resistance Level for Regions Financia (RF) is $10.21

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $9.56 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $9.93. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $10.21 and $10.86.

There is potential upside of 114.7% for shares of Regions Financia based on a current price of $9.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $20.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.41 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.52.

Regions Financia share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.54 and a 52-week low of $9.20 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $9.46 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Regions Financia and will alert subscribers who have RF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.