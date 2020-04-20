Next Resistance Level for Pultegroup Inc (PHM) is $25.34

Shares of Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $24.58 today and have reached the first resistance level of $24.83. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $25.34 and $26.10.

Over the past year, Pultegroup Inc has traded in a range of $17.12 to $47.37 and is now at $24.26, 42% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 5.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 44.5% for shares of Pultegroup Inc based on a current price of $24.26 and an average consensus analyst price target of $35.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.13 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.11.

