Next Resistance Level for Prudentl Finl (PRU) is $96.60

Shares of Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) opened today above their pivot of $95.29 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $96.05. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $96.60 and $97.91 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 27.3% for shares of Prudentl Finl based on a current price of $95.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.59. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.67 and further support at its 200-day MA of $93.63.

Prudentl Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.40 and a 52-week low of $77.65 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $95.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

