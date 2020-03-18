Next Resistance Level for Ppl Corp (PPL) is $24.40

Shares of Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened today above their pivot of $22.67 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $22.80. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $24.40 and $26.13 will be of interest.

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) has potential upside of 48.9% based on a current price of $21.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.36 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $34.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Ppl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $22.55 and a high of $36.83 and are now at $21.19. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 1.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

