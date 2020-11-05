Next Resistance Level for Pfizer Inc (PFE) is $37.55

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $37.21 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $37.39. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $37.55 and $37.89 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Pfizer Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.88 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $37.22, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 0.90% higher over the past week, respectively.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has potential upside of 6.7% based on a current price of $37.22 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.71. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.62 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $34.39.

