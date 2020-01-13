Next Resistance Level for Occidental Pete (OXY) is $46.82

Shares of Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $46.25 today and have reached the first resistance level of $46.75. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $46.82 and $47.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Occidental Pete share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.25 and a high of $68.83 and are now at $46.56, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) has potential upside of 81.3% based on a current price of $46.56 and analysts' consensus price target of $84.41. Occidental Pete shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.90 and support at the 50-day MA of $39.99.

