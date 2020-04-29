Next Resistance Level for Nvidia Corp (NVDA) is $305.11

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $296.08 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $296.99. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $305.11 and $314.14 will be of interest.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is currently priced 6.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $276.28. Nvidia Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $262.32 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $217.48.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.32 and a 52-week low of $132.60 and are now trading 122% above that low price at $294.61 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nvidia Corp on March 24th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $240.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Nvidia Corp have risen 21.2%. We continue to monitor NVDA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.