Next Resistance Level for Molson Coors-B (TAP) is $43.23

Shares of Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) opened today above their pivot of $42.19 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $42.67. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $43.23 and $44.27.

Potential upside of 78.6% exists for Molson Coors-B, based on a current level of $42.14 and analysts' average consensus price target of $75.27. Molson Coors-B shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $52.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Molson Coors-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.01 and a high of $64.32 and are now at $42.14, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Molson Coors-B and will alert subscribers who have TAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.