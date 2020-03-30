Next Resistance Level for Microsoft Corp (MSFT) is $156.95

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $151.26 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $153.33. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $156.95 and $162.64 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microsoft Corp have traded between a low of $102.77 and a high of $190.70 and are now at $154.43, which is 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) defies analysts with a current price ($154.43) 28.6% above its average consensus price target of $110.23. Microsoft Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $165.49 and support at its 200-day MA of $148.41.

