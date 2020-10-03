Next Resistance Level for Meredith Corp (MDP) is $23.56

Shares of Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) opened today above their pivot of $21.63 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $22.45. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $23.56 and $25.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Meredith Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.61 and a high of $60.95 and are now at $21.56, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.29% lower and 2.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 179.8% exists for Meredith Corp, based on a current level of $21.56 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.33. Meredith Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $40.36.

