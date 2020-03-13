Next Resistance Level for Marathon Oil (MRO) is $4.24

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened today above their pivot of $3.87 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $4.10. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $4.24 and $4.61 will be of interest.

Marathon Oil has overhead space with shares priced $3.98, or 82.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $22.39. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.76 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.23.

Marathon Oil share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.93 and a 52-week low of $3.32 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $3.98 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

