Next Resistance Level for Marathon Oil (MRO) is $4.10

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened today above their pivot of $3.85 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $4.04. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $4.10 and $4.35.

There is potential upside of 466.9% for shares of Marathon Oil based on a current price of $3.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $22.39. Marathon Oil shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.34 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Marathon Oil share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.02 and a high of $18.93 and are now at $3.95, 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.34% lower and 6.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marathon Oil on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.17. Since that call, shares of Marathon Oil have fallen 69.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.