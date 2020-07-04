Next Resistance Level for Legg Mason Inc (LM) is $49.67

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $49.02 today and have reached the first resistance level of $49.29. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $49.67 and $50.32 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Legg Mason Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.39 and a high of $50.70 and are now at $48.68, 78% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) is currently priced 8.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $44.67. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.02 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $39.55.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Legg Mason Inc on January 16th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Legg Mason Inc have risen 28.1%. We continue to monitor LM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.