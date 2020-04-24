Next Resistance Level for Kimco Realty (KIM) is $8.78

Shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $8.53 today and have reached the first resistance level of $8.71. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $8.78 and $9.03.

There is potential upside of 87.2% for shares of Kimco Realty based on a current price of $8.79 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.08 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty have traded between a low of $7.52 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $8.79, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kimco Realty and will alert subscribers who have KIM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.