Next Resistance Level for Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is $141.19

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $140.54 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $140.91. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $141.19 and $141.84.

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark has traded in a range of $107.44 to $143.50 and is now at $140.64, 31% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is currently priced 22.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $109.57. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $135.15 and further support at its 200-day MA of $134.01.

