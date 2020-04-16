Next Resistance Level for Keycorp (KEY) is $10.61

Shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) opened today above their pivot of $9.97 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $10.17. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $10.61 and $11.25.

Over the past year, Keycorp has traded in a range of $7.45 to $20.52 and is now at $9.76, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

There is potential upside of 137.1% for shares of Keycorp based on a current price of $9.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.25.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Keycorp and will alert subscribers who have KEY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.