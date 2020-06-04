Next Resistance Level for J.C. Penney Co (JCP) is $0.32

Shares of J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $0.28 today and have reached the first resistance level of $0.29. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $0.32 and $0.36.

There is potential upside of 1,243.7% for shares of J.C. Penney Co based on a current price of $0.27 and an average consensus analyst price target of $3.63. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.60 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $0.87.

In the past 52 weeks, J.C. Penney Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.51 and are now at $0.27, -5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of J.C. Penney Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.83. Since that call, shares of J.C. Penney Co have fallen 67.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.