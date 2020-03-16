Next Resistance Level for Iron Mountain (IRM) is $28.80

Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $25.62 today and have reached the first resistance level of $26.71. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $28.80 and $31.98.

Iron Mountain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and the current low of $24.52 and are currently at $24.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

There is potential upside of 55.0% for shares of Iron Mountain based on a current price of $24.63 and an average consensus analyst price target of $38.17. Iron Mountain shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.59 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $31.90.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Iron Mountain and will alert subscribers who have IRM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.