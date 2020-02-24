Next Resistance Level for Intuit Inc (INTU) is $296.99

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $286.00 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $294.00. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $296.99 and $307.98.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is currently priced 37.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $178.50. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $278.38 and further support at its 200-day MA of $268.30.

Intuit Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $306.89 and a 52-week low of $231.31 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $286.35 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intuit Inc and will alert subscribers who have INTU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.