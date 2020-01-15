Next Resistance Level for Intel Corp (INTC) is $59.36

Shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) opened today above their pivot of $59.13 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $59.15. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $59.36 and $59.59.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has potential upside of 2.9% based on a current price of $58.83 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.56. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.22 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $51.94.

Over the past year, Intel Corp has traded in a range of $42.86 to $60.74 and is now at $58.83, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.29% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intel Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Intel Corp have risen 17.6%. We continue to monitor INTC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.