Next Resistance Level for Huntington Banc (HBAN) is $9.11

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $8.79 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $8.84. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.11 and $9.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.82 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $8.54, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) has potential upside of 101.2% based on a current price of $8.54 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.32 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.98.

