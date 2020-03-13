Next Resistance Level for Huntington Banc (HBAN) is $8.79

Shares of Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $8.30 today and have reached the first resistance level of $8.63. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $8.79 and $9.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Huntington Banc have traded between a low of $7.96 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $8.38, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

There is potential upside of 105.0% for shares of Huntington Banc based on a current price of $8.38 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.44 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.88.

